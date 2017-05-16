Mubarakan team to reveal poster on Extraaa Innings during IPL finale

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will reprise their real life relation in Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will reprise their real life relation in Mubarakan.

The first poster of Mubarakan, starring Anil Kapoor and his nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor, will be unveiled on cricket-based talk show Extraaa Innings T20 on the finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 21.

The forthcoming film’s director Anees Bazmee said in a statement: “For me, the first look of my film is very important as it sets an expectation and curiosity to know more about the film.”

“Cricket and movies are loved by the nation and what better day than the IPL finale to show all the viewers worldwide the first look Mubarakan.”

Anil says it’s a very special moment for them. The real life nephew-uncle duo will be seen together on the big screen for the very first time. They will be playing Sikhs in the movie.

The story is a romantic comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Sony Pictures Network. Along with Arjun and Anil, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty will also be a part of the movie.

Also Read | Mubarkan: Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have some Punjabi fun on the sets, watch video

“We are very happy to share with the world our first official communication from the film. We can’t wait for our fans worldwide to see what we are going to put on May 21.”

Arjun finds IPL to be a big platform.

“It’s a great way to reach out to a vast audience on the big day of the finals. I will be there to talk about our film ‘Mubarakan’ and release something very special about the film.”

The movie is set to release on 28th of July.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now