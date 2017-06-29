Mubarakan stars Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty dazzle fans together. See photo

Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty will be sharing screen space for the first time in Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty will be sharing screen space for the first time in Mubarakan.

Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty are looking forward to their film Mubarakan, also starring Ileana D’ Cruz and Anil Kapoor. The stars have also been promoting their film, and as a part of this, the two have posed together for a popular magazine. Arjun Kapoor plays a double role — Karan and Charan — in the film. One of them is paired opposite Athiya, and the other is paired opposite Ileana.

Arjun Kapoor is suited up and looks dapper while Athiya Shetty sizzles in a red hot number. The two, who are also rumoured to be dating, shared the Vogue cover on their official social media sites. While Arjun said he was keeping it classy and cool, Athiya wrote, “With this dapper one,” and shared the picture.

In the meanwhile, Mubarakan’s song Hawa Hawa featuring Arjun and Ileana is being released today. The teaser of the rehash of the iconic 90s song features the Half Girlfriend actor as a ‘chichora’ who is ready to ‘phelao the Raita’.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of Arjun Kapoor’s uncle in the film. Talking about their working relationship, Arjun Kapoor said in an earlier interview, “It’s a dream come true, if I may say so. It’s always special when you get to work with people you look up to, put aside that he happens to be my uncle. He is an inspiration in the way he conducts himself, and the body of work that he has. For 30 years, I’ve had this equation with him to a certain degree where there’s been banter and love, but he has always been my uncle. But when you do a film, you go beyond that. In those six months of working, we have found a new level of relationship. You form new bonds when you work on a film to take an old relationship that exists at a certain level. Today we are actually friends. I can actually speak to him about everything that I speak to my friends about.”

The Anees Bazmee comedy caper is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and will release on July 28.

