Mubarakan song Jatt Jaguar: Arjun Kapoor’s desi swag makes this party song of the year, watch video

After two chartbusters – Hawa Hawa and Goggle – Mubarakan makers dropped yet another peppy, party number Jatt Jaguar. The song features Arjun Kapoor in a double role and it’s all about their swag. This Punjabi song boasts of desi swag and style and one can’t get enough of it. Once you get hooked to the peppy lyrics, it’s not easy to get rid of this music and words from your mind. Arjun, as usual, is all about swag and style. We also see him wooing Ileana D’Cruz in the song. But we didn’t spot Athiya Shetty.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor along with another lead cast including Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty reached Sector 17 of Chandigarh to release the song among fans. The film will also feature Arjun and his real life uncle Anil Kapoor for the first time. After the success of his last film Half Girlfriend, fans have been awaiting the release of Arjun’s next film. In last few years, Arjun has carved his own niche in Bollywood. In past, he made a headline for his alleged relationship with Athiya Shetty who is close to Arjun’s sister.

Arjun during an interview spoke about working with family members and why he doesn’t consider them as competition. “I have never ever looked at my family members as competition. I am not competitive with my family at all. I want them all to do well and I don’t ever think like that. Where the house is concerned, for me it has never been about competition,” Arjun told IANS.

Mubarakan will hit theaters on July 28.

