Mubarakan song Hawa Hawa: Varun Dhawan’s moves give a tough fight to Arjun Kapoor, watch video

You can trust Varun Dhawan to add a Govinda flavour to any Bollywood number, and that’s what he has done with ‘Hawa Hawa’ starring Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D Cruz. The track from Arjun’s upcoming film features the actor in a roadside romeo avatar who is trying to woo Ileana and requests her to make him her boyfriend.

The number is quite peppy, and the singer Mika Singh adds the much needed power to it. While Arjun has completely done justice to the song bringing back the memories of ‘Chokra Jawaan Re’ from his debut film Ishaqzaade, Varun somehow steals the show with his energy and the Bollywood touch he has given to it. Well, we cannot wait to know if Arjun and Varun would ever share the screen space together in the future.

The video is in response to the contest that Mubarakan team had announced. And to motivate the audience, Varun did a favour for his friend by taking up the challenge himself. Meanwhile, what is common between the two stars is the fact that both of them are going to appear in double roles this year. While Arjun will be seen in double role in Mubarakan, Varun would don two roles in Judwaa, which is a remake of yesteryear hit starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Arjun’s last outing as an actor, Half Girlfriend, did fairly well at the box office. In fact, recently the actor shared that one of the numbers from the film, Baarish had crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

After Mubarakan, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in Yash Raj Film’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

