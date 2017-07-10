Mubarakan song Hawa Hawa: Ranveer Singh promotes bestie Arjun Kapoor’s track and it is way too funny, watch video

Ranveer Singh also promoting Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan. Ranveer Singh also promoting Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan.

Arjun Kapoor’s best buddy Ranveer Singh is promoting his film yet again, this time it is Mubarakan. Ranveer Singh shared his own version of Mubarakan’s chartbuster song “Hawa Hawa” and we must say it’s way too funny. The song featuring Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, and Athiya Shetty is already the party anthem this season. Ranveer can be seen wooing Ileana D’Cruz in this video and the two seem to create some humorous moments here. You have to see if Ranveer succeeds to woo Ileana in this video but he has ended up getting his ‘Hawa Tight’. Ranveer wrote, “Hawa Tight!!!! 😂😂😂 #HawaHawa #Mubarakan @arjunkapoor @ileana_official @anilskapoor @athiyashetty”

Ranveer Singh also promoted Arjun Kapoor’s last film Half Girlfriend in a unique way. The film did well at box office. Maybe that’s why Arjun wants Ranveer to do some promotion this time around as well. Looks like Arjun’s has found his lucky mascot!

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his personal life during an interview. The actor said that his family knows he is not in a mood to get married right now. “I think my family is pretty aware that I am not in that frame of mind at all. They are pretty chill that way. Actually, nobody has brought up the topic yet, ” Arjun told IANS.

“I am hoping to do lot more work also but find a better balance between my work and personal life. I do want to take a holiday with my friends this year so that’s something high on my agenda,” he added. Is this birthday going to be a working one for Arjun? “It’s a combination of working and chilling… I have not planned anything because we are in the middle of marketing and promotions (for Mubarakan). I want to chill with my friends and family, but I am yet to figure it out. I am not a very good planner,” Arjun added.

