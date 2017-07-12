Mubarakan song Hawa Hawa making: Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz were bribed by Bosco Martis with Jim Jam biscuits. Watch video

Mubarakan Hawa Hawa song: Watch the behind the scene video of the song. Mubarakan Hawa Hawa song: Watch the behind the scene video of the song.

Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz song “Hawa Hawa” from their upcoming film, Mubarakan, has surely become one of the hit numbers among the audience. While we have not been able to get over Arjun’s energy and the massy feel he brings to the song, Ileana reveals a secret in the behind the scenes video. Well, she said that Bosco Martis, the choreographer of the song, would often bribe the actors and back dancers by offering them Jim Jam biscuits if they do the entire act right. You don’t believe us? Listen it from the choreographer himself in the video shared by Ileana.

In the same behind the scenes video, we see Anees Bazmee explaining how the song was hard for the actors as Arjun had to put in all his physical strength to perform some sequences. Hawa Hawa is a number sung by Mika Singh. While Arjun has done justice to the song, his friends Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh added more madness to it by recreating the song in their own version. Varun had shared his video with his choreographers in which he unleashed his Bollywood side and added some Govinda magic too. On the other hand, Ranveer took over Arjun’s version and tried to woo Ileana with his super energetic self.

Hawa Hawa is one of the tracks of Mubarakan. Till now, two other songs, “The Goggle Song” and Mubarakan title track have been released. Mubarakan marks the first project for Arjun where he would be seen sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor. Arjun plays a double role in the film, joining his contemporaries Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who would be attempting double roles in Judwaa and A Gentleman respectively.

The film Mubarakan has been directed by Anees Bazmee and is scheduled for July 28 release.

