Mubarakan song Hawa Hawa: Arjun Kapoor dances on the streets asking Ileana D’Cruz, ‘boyfriend bana le’, watch video

The teaser of Mubarakan song Hawa Hawa made us believe that Arjun Kapoor is getting back into his older avatar and is doing what he does the best, being a fun guy who dances on the streets to woo his lady love. And with the full video song out, we must say Arjun must stick to this genre as he nails it every time he comes out as a carefree lad. The song picturised on Arjun and his leading lady in the film, Ileana D’Cruz, has the feel of a typical Bollywood dance number with a troop of background dancers singing and dancing with the hero on a busy street and the actress showing attitude to him while he makes attempts to win her heart.

The recently released song, which was also heard in the trailer of the movie has singers, Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar, adding spice to the peppy dance number. Choreographer, Bosco-Caesar has given the Bollywood fans another hook step in the song. While Anil Kapoor stole all the limelight from the younger generation of Bollywood in the trailer as well as the title track of the song, this one is only about Arjun and Ileana. Sharing the song on his social media account, Arjun wrote, “Lo phaela diya raita.”

Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan is a story of a crazy family and the confusions that prevail in it because of the twins, Karan and Charan, both essayed by Arjun and their uncle, Kartar Singh aka Anil Kapoor. Anees Bazmee’s earlier released comedy hits like No Entry, Singh Is Kingg and Ready left the moviegoers rolling on the floors laughing, now it will be interesting whether Mubarakan which releases on July 28 will have the same fate or not.

