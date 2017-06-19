Mubarakan poster: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and the ladies pose for a selfie. Is it from a wedding? See photo

Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz and double dose of Arjun Kapoor fit in a single frame for a selfie. Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor, Ileana D Cruz and double dose of Arjun Kapoor fit in a single frame for a selfie.

Do you take a selfie before heading for any event? Well, even Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty are heading for the trailer launch but have stopped to take a selfie. However, it looks like a wedding selfie as they all are completely decked-up and flaunting their brightest smiles. So, whose wedding is it? They will reveal that at the trailer launch, which is scheduled for June 20.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Anil Kapoor wrote, “I don’t know how we managed to fit in this much crazy in one frame, but there you go!” while Ileana wrote, “The family that clicks a selfie together, stays together!”

The trailer of Mubarakan has been granted a U/A certificate and director Anees Bazmee is most excited about launching it on June 20. Anees said in a statement, “When I make movies, I ensure that it is loved not only by the kids, but even the youth and senior citizens. I am extremely thrilled to show the trailer to my media friends and my worldwide audience on June 20.”

The earlier posters of Mubarakan confirmed that Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a double role, while Anil and one of Arjun’s characters will don a Sardar look. This is also the first time Anil will share screen with his nephew Arjun.

I don’t know how we managed to fit in this much crazy in one frame, but there you go! #Mubarakan #MubarakanSelfie MUBARAKAN TRAILER TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/bUt23gikVi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 19, 2017

Anees has previously directed movies like Singh is Kinng, No Problem and Welcome, the last two also starring Anil Kapoor. Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions with Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The movie is set to release on July 28.

