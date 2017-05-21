Mubarakan poster: Anil Kapoor is having fun with two Arjun Kapoors and we are already curious. See photo

Mubarakan stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. Mubarakan stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

Mubarakan directed by Anees Bazmee stars Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. The first poster of the film was released by leading lady Ileana on her official Twitter account. The energy of the poster translates the energy of the film quite beautifully. Looks like fans are in for a humourous watch. Arjun Kapoor seems to be playing a double role, one of them wears a turban and the other doesn’t? And Anil Kapoor seems to be having a lot of fun in the company of the ‘two’ boys. Charan and Karan – that is their names, play the role of Anil Kapoor’s nephews. This is also the first time that Arjun Kapoor will be seen alongside Ileana and Athiya Shetty.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Don’t​ go by our innocent faces! The Chacha – Bhatija(s) are up to no good! Wait for #28thJuly to know the full story! @arjunk26 #Mubarakan.”

Don’t​ go by our innocent faces! The Chacha – Bhatija(s) are up to no good! Wait for #28thJuly to know the full story! @arjunk26 #Mubarakan pic.twitter.com/MLM5HxwRTp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2017

Ileana, on the other hand, captioned the poster on Instagram, “#Mubarakan the first poster of a lot of mad ones to come!!!!!” She is quite right. We can’t wait for the movie, as the sneak peek that these actors have given us straight from London has been intriguing. Team Mubarakan was also at Extra Innings T20 to promote their film.

Also read | Mubarakan team to reveal poster on Extraaa Innings during IPL finale

Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend movie released this Friday, and hasn’t been doing well critically. The film has in fact become a source of memes for social media users. ​We hope Mubarakan brings some happy news for Arjun.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd