Mubarakan new trailer: Anil Kapoor introduces us to his mad family, and it’s a laugh riot. Watch video

The Chacha-Bhanja Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are rocking, funny and point-on with their comic timing in the second trailer of their upcoming film Mubarkan. Anil Kapoor shared the trailer to introduce his mad on-screen family, and we are totally waiting to see the film after getting convinced about all the fun that it has to offer.

We really loved the sequence where Anil Kapoor asks Charan aka Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar avatar to look like a drug addict but he says ‘Who will believe that’ and Anil replies, ‘You are from Punjab, Udta Punjab’. Depicting the new generation and their obsession with technology, Arjun falls off from his room’s window looking for a signal for his mobile. The next moment where you cannot stop from breaking into laughter is when Anil Kapoor sets an alarm to help Arjun Kapoor and his twin, and Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty to run away at exact 10:25 am, because that is when he wakes up, but fails to do so because he sets an alarm in a clock that doesn’t work.

While the two Arjuns and Anil Kapoor, along with the leading ladies Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty, are finding a way to get out of the mess created by their respective families. We are introduced to Neha Sharma, who plays the character of Charan’s girlfriend. But eventually, Charan has fallen for Athiya. So, how will Anil get the ‘youth’ out of all these situations? Well, you will get to know that on July 28 when this mad family finally meets you at the theaters.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan seems to be an extremely fun ride which comes to life with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s amazing energy.

(The trailer was deleted later. Will update the article with the new trailer soon.)

