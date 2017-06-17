Mubarakan new poster: Anil Kapoor has the perfect Sardar swag. Can you guess his character name? See photo

Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor plays a Sardar named Kartar Singh in the Anees Bazmee directorial. Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor plays a Sardar named Kartar Singh in the Anees Bazmee directorial.

Is there any role that Anil Kapoor hasn’t played onscreen? Well, not really. The versatile actor is set to test his acting prowess yet again in Mubarakan. But what’s special this time is the fact that he is appearing as a Sardar in this comic drama. This might not be the first film where Anil will be seen wearing a turban, he has done that in a song sequence in 1999 film Biwi No 1 and we remember how good he was in that avatar. In director Anees Bazmee’s next, Anil turns a Sardar again, and we got to see his swag in the new poster of the film.

For fans of Anil Kapoor, the weekend began on a happy note, as they saw his charming ‘Turbanator’ look from Mubarakan on Saturday morning. The new poster was shared by his nephew Arjun Kapoor, with whom he is sharing screen space for the first time. Wait, there’s more. Arjun even let out the trailer release date of the film, which has been fixed for June 20. Arjun who plays a double role, tweeted the latest poster revealing the character name of Anil as well. He captioned the picture as, “Kartar Singh is here to win your hearts with his charm and wit. Witness all the fun in the #MubarakanTrailer on 20th June.

Kartar Singh is here to win your hearts with his charm and wit. Witness all the fun in the #MubarakanTrailer on 20th June. pic.twitter.com/9PQ02qiJDG — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 17, 2017

Anil Kapoor also tweeted the poster with a caption, “O Sat Sri Akal Paaji! Assi Kartar Singh👳🏻! Coming to meet you on #July28!! #MubarakanTrailerJune20 #Mubarakan #MubarakanTrailer”

Mubarakan brings back Anees and Anil for the fourth time. The actor-director duo has previously worked on No Entry, Welcome and Welcome Back. The latest film, which is set to release on July 28, also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The trailer of Mubarakan was granted a U/A certificate few days back and director Anees Bazmee had expressed excitement about launching it. The shooting of the out-and-out entertainer was wrapped up in April.

