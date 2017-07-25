Mubarakan making video: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor make the best real and reel life Chachu-Bhatija jodi. This video is proof

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Mubarakan for the first time. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Mubarakan for the first time.

Anil Kapoor is the forever young actor of Bollywood who can give any actor a run for their money. If you thought Ranveer Singh was energetic and upbeat, then you should be around Anil, who makes the entire surrounding around him lively. And, it can be a challenge to hold your own in front of such an actor who has the capacity to pull off a film all alone. So, when Arjun Kapoor came on board, people thought its quite possible that the latter would be overshadowed. But after looking at the trailers, people did change their minds but were not entirely convinced. Now, the makers have released a making video where we see Anil and Arjun bonding like never before. This video surely guarantees a fun ride at the theaters but reveals the kind of relationship Arjun and Anil share, making them the perfect real life Chachu-Bhatija jodi.

“Arjun really likes Anil. He loves and respects him. They were super together,” said Anees Bazmee. Anil reveals it was his idea to get Arjun on board, “Anees was on board then I was confident that I can call up my nephew Arjun.” During the video, we see Anil pulling Arjun’s leg and vice-versa. Arjun agrees that now the two share a friend-like bond, which would not have been possible if they weren’t working on this film. Talking about his experience of working with Anil Kapoor, the Half Girlfriend actor said, “It was amazing. Now, we share the bond friendship, mentor. There is a casualness between us two, which without this film wouldn’t have happened. I am happy and proud that I have been able to hold my own, perform with him.”

We all know how self-obsessed Anil is. Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor have been quite vocal about it. But in the making video, we experience his self-obsession but don’t mind too.

When Arjun was speaking to the crew about Mubarakan, Anil comes from behind and holds him tight. While this is the cutest moment the two shared on camera, Anil whispers in Arjun’s ears, ‘Say something nice about me’, which makes Arjun burst in laughter. Well, the video has surely given us moments to cherish, and we hope the film does the same. Mubarakan, directed by Anees Bazmee, releases on July 28.

