Mubarakan maker Anees Bazmee thrilled over trailer’s U/A certificate

The trailer of Mubarakan has been granted a U/A certificate and director Anees Bazmee is most excited about launching it on June 20. The out-and-out entertainer features Anil Kapoor and his nephew Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, with Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

Talking about it, Bazmee said in a statement, “When I make movies, I ensure that it is loved not only by the kids, but even the youth and senior citizens. I am extremely thrilled to show the trailer to my media friends and my worldwide audience on June 20.” Arjun Kapoor will be doing a double role in the movie, one in which he wears a turban and another without it. Anil too sports a turban for his role. Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions with Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The movie is set to release on July 28. Bazmee has previously directed movies like Singh is Kinng, No Problem and Welcome. He has also worked with Anil Kapoor in Welcome No Entry and Welcome Back.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Half Girlfried opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Mubarakan has given many firsts for Arjun. This is for the first time when the actor would be seen sharing the screen space with his uncle Anil Kapoor and he would also be playing a double role in the film. The shooting for the film was wrapped up in April this year. However, Arjun got pretty much emotional about his journey on this film, which he claims has turned out to be more fulfilling than he imagined.

