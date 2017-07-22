Mubarakan: Kriti Sanon does some ‘palang tod naach’ on Hawa Hawa and Arjun Kapoor is loving it, watch video

Kriti Sanon is promoting Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan by dancing on its peppy number, Hawa Hawa. Kriti Sanon is promoting Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan by dancing on its peppy number, Hawa Hawa.

Arjun Kapoor is getting the support of his industry friends in promoting his upcoming release, Mubarakan. First, it was his buddy Ranveer Singh who did a step or two on Mubarakan song Hawa Hawa with one of the film’s female leads, Ileana D’Cruz, and then it was actor-singer-anchor Ayushmann Khurrana who gave the song his own touch as he crooned the keyboard version of it. Joining the squad is Raabta actor Kriti Sanon, who has added to the madness of the song with some crazy dance moves.

Kriti climbed on the bed, removed her heels and posted a video of her dancing to the Mubarakan song on her Instagram account. She captioned it, “So what if you’re wearing an elegant gown.. Take off your heels, climb onto the bed and do Rasta dance when #HawaHawa plays!💃🏻💃🏻 @arjunkapoor @athiyashetty @ileana_official @anilskapoor All the best team Mubarakan!”

Arjun Kapoor, who plays both Karan and Charan in the Anees Bazmee movie, returned the favour and was all praise for Kriti. Addressing her with the name of her upcoming film, Arjun reshared the dance video and wrote, “Palang Tod naach from apni Bareilly ki barfi !!! Thank u Bitti aka @kritisanon for this Raita dance !!! I’m loving it !!!” Replying to Arjun, Kriti wrote, “Haha..i hope i didnt Todo their Palang!! 🙈 got carried away with the song..hence the end fall🙈😂 All the best to the entire Mubarakan team!!”

Athiya Shetty who plays Arjun’s love interest in the movie also enjoyed watching Kriti dance and retweeted the video saying, “Hahahah.. highlight is at the end!! 💯🙌🏻 Thank you Bitti 😘” Thanking Athiya, Kriti aka Bitti of Bareilly Ki Barfi wrote, “Bitti’s Break(the bed)dance! 😜 anytime my love😘❤️ Good luck! 🤗.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan brings chacha-bhatija jodi (Arjun Kapoor-Anil Kapoor) together onscreen for the first time. The film is scheduled to release on July 28.

