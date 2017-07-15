Mubarakan Jatt Jaguar teaser: Get a glimpse at the fun that Arjun Kapoor’s twin roles are going to add to the film. Watch video

Arjun Kapoor promotes Mubarakan in Chandigarh. Arjun Kapoor promotes Mubarakan in Chandigarh.

Mubarakan songs have been a blend of celebrations and full Bollywood masala. Now, the makers are heading for the release of its fourth song, Jatt Jaguar, for which the entire team except Anil Kapoor, has headed to Chandigarh. Arjun Kapoor along with Ileana D Cruz and Athiya Shetty, will be present at the famous Sector 17 of Chandigarh where they would release the song amid fanfare.

Arjun shared a glimpse of the song and it seems Jatt Jaguar is an introductory song to the twin characters of the actor. It represents Arjun in a much stylish avatar and his swag is totally drool worthy. Mubarakan is the first film where we would see Arjun and his uncle Anil Kapoor coming together for the first time. While there are many comparisons are being drawn about the actor and Anil, Arjun said in an interview that he does not compete with his family members.

“I have never ever looked at my family members as competition. I am not competitive with my family at all. I want them all to do well and I don’t ever think like that. Where the house is concerned, for me it has never been about competition,” said the 32-year-old actor. For a while, Anil would be giving a miss to promotions of Mubarakan because of IIFA 2017, which is happening at New York City this year.

Mubarakan, directed by Anees Bazmee, is one of the many films of the director with Anil Kapoor. Earlier, they have collaborated on films like No Entry, Welcome and Deewana Mastana.

The film will release on July 28.

