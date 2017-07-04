Ileana D’Cruz reveals about her breakdown during shooting of Mubarakan in London: ‘I hate people-pleasing’

Ileana D Cruz will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan. Ileana D Cruz will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan.

Ileana D’ Cruz is one personalities who believes in doing what she feels like. The actor has come out strongly against how one has to give-in to the favours in the industry, to get a film. The actor will be seen in Mubarakan and Baadshaho this year. In a recent interview Ileana spoke about how she broke down during the shoot of Mubarakan in London. In an indirect way, she hinted at the prevalence of casting couch in the film industry, even now.

In an interview to Bollywoodlife.com, the actor said, “When I have actors flirting with me in acting, in my head, I am thinking, ‘If I flirt back, I could definitely land a film with this guy. If I consider going to his house for drinks considering he has invited me, I could definitely get a film with him.’ But I just don’t want to do that. Why do I have to do that? If I am talented enough, why can’t I just get a film? I had a breakdown when I was filming in London for Mubarakan this time because of this. I lost a film, and I felt, if I have to be someone’s girlfriend to get a film, should I not be in this line of work? Eleven years of acting it has been for me and I still sometimes think, I am not cut out for this.

I hate the people-pleasing that goes with it, and the stupid politics but that is with every kind of work and job. But I do not want to do boost someone’s ego around like, ‘Oh, you are awesome’ and act like an idiot on TV to get TRP’s. I won’t do that, I have a little bit of dignity, I think. I don’t think that’s driven, I am driven in another way. And I am curious to know who said it.”

In fact, in another question, when asked if she chooses who she wants to star with or is concerned about the actor paired opposite her, she said, “Yes. There are some actors that I know I won’t do a film with no matter how good the film is.” But the actor refused to reveal the names and said, “I am not going to give in irrespective of who you are. I am not judging anyone…. Which is also one of the reasons of my breakdown in London, I cried so much.” As a third person and a reader, the question that we get in our mind is if she was a part of this entire casting-couch circle while filming Mubarakan. Did something happen behind the scenes that has bothered the actor? Well, only Ileana can answer.

Meanwhile, the actor is extremely happy about having two releases this year, Mubarakan and Baadshaho. The actor, who started her Bollywood career with Barfi, will be sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor as well as Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi for the first time.

