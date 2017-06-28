Mubarakan: Arjun Kapoor is back to his chichora self, treats with teaser of masala song ‘Hawa Hawa’

Arjun Kapoor song Hawa Hawa to take over the chartbusters from tomorrow. Arjun Kapoor song Hawa Hawa to take over the chartbusters from tomorrow.

Arjun Kapoor is back to being the ‘chokra jawaan re’ with the new song from Mubarakan. The song, Hawa Hawa, has been pictured on Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D Cruz. While Arjun’s act reminds us of his early days in Bollywood where he had shed his sophisticated avatar to become the thug of the film industry by portraying Bala Bhattacharya in Gunday and Parma Chauhan in Ishqzaade, Ileana is all about grace, beauty and charm who instantly wins your heart the moment she makes it to the screen.

The song has been sung by Mika Singh, whose voice texture adds the soul to the song and makes us want to dance along with Arjun. While the teaser has made us impatient, we wonder if the song would be able to live up to our expectation. Earlier, the makers released Mubarakan title track, which was a Punjabi party number. We could not get over the fact how Anil Kapoor took over the screen overpowering Arjun, Ileana and Athiya Shetty.

However, it seems ‘Hawa Hawa’ belongs to Arjun completely. Mubarakan trailer reminded us of Welcome, which was also directed by Anees Bazmee. While Arjun and the leading ladies of the film are working for the first time with Anees, for Anil Kapoor it is their eighth film together.

“I have written a lot of films for Anil Kapoor and have known him for a long time now. One day, as a writer on a film in which Anil ji was also acting, the director of that film was not well. So I was told to direct a scene with Anil Kapoor. After that shot, he told me that whenever you direct your film, I would love to act in it,” Bazmee said in a statement.

Mubarakan will release on July 28.

