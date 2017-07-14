Latest News
Mubarakan: Ayushmann Khurrana follows Ranveer Singh, sings ‘Hawa Hawa’ for buddy Arjun Kapoor with a twist. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Twitter account to share his version of the recently released Mubarakan song Hawa Hawa, and we can't help but melt. The actor posted a short clip and helped his friend Arjun Kapoor by promoting the film.

July 14, 2017
Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Twitter account to share a clip of himself at a recording studio. In the video, he starts of by talking about his friend Arjun Kapoor and mentions that he is doing the piano version of the recently released song “Hawa Hawa”. And, we must tell you that this man’s version is nothing less than the film’s song featuring Arjun and Ileana D’Cruz. He has crooned it in a slow pace, and as he sings the part about accepting him as the boyfriend, you want to get up and say, ‘Yes, please!’.

Don’t you think that Ileana would have been convinced too? If only Karan or Charan had thought about it before. Mika Singh has churned out a dance number, which makes you groove, but Ayushmann’s voice – even just 45 seconds of it, melts your heart. Ayushmann captioned the short clip, “This for the fellow AK @arjunk26 #HawaHawa #Mubarakan. 😎👌”

Before Ayushmann, Ranveer Singh had promoted his best buddy’s song in his own way. He was seen with the leading lady of the film, Mubarakan – Ileana – as he is trying to woo her. Only, he get punched and slapped by her in the video. That was quite hilarious.

Here is how Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh promoted Arjun Kapoor’s song Hawa Hawa |

Mubarakan has Arjun playing the double role of Karan and Charan. Anil Kapoor plays Arjun’s uncle in the film, and the real life ‘Chachu’ also posted a picture of the two of them recently and wrote, “Arjun chachu will miss you in new york please hold fort in india till I am back @arjunk26.”

Looks like the Half Girlfriend actor is receiving a lot of love from different corners. The film is slated for a release on July 21 and also stars Athiya Shetty as the other leading lady.

