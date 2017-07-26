Arjun Kapoor on working with Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan: He’s a big ‘masti-khor’ and loves to impress his director

Mubarakan also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Mubarakan also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

Arjun Kapoor is happy to share screen space with his ‘chachu’ Anil Kapoor in his upcoming film Mubarakan. The real-life chacha-bhatija are the high point of this Anees Bazmee film. And while we saw the crackling chemistry between Anil and his nephew Arjun in the film’s behind-the-scenes videos, how much of an energy bomb Anil is on the sets, was shared by Arjun himself. During a candid chat with indianexpress.com, Arjun, who plays a double-role in Mubarakan, revealed Anil’s love for food and how he had eyes on everyone’s tiffin boxes.

“He is a big ‘masti-khor’ on set and a full chatora. I knew the fact that he loves eating but I didn’t know he loves eating so much. He used to be so excited for lunch, about what others are eating… He used to inspect the entire set to find things to eat,” Arjun Kapoor said.

Mubarakan also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. It is the story about twin brothers Karan and Charan, and all the confusion that arises when Charan’s marriage gets fixed to Charan’s girlfriend. That’s when Anil Kapoor, who plays Karan’s maternal uncle and Charan’s paternal uncle named Kartar Singh, steps in to sort things out.

Ask Arjun how true is the fact that Anil’s energy is infectious for the entire crew during shooting, and he says, “That energy we talk about that’s affiliated with Anil Kapoor, it is real in its truest sense and the most real on set. And he is a child in the sense he’s still got that innocence and excitement to be on a film’s set. Everything for him is new, like it’s the first day of shoot, it’s the first shot he has given in his life. And he is a full teacher’s pet, he loves impressing his director. He gets such a big high when the director loves his shot. He feels he has topped in the class. So, he is a proper teacher’s pet, and I keep making fun of him.”

Mubarakan releases this Friday, and is set to clash with Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama Indu Sarkar.

