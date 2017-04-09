Mubarakan: Film’s journey has been more fulfilling than I imagined, says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor wraps up Mubaraka, heading for promotions of Half Girlfriend. Arjun Kapoor wraps up Mubaraka, heading for promotions of Half Girlfriend.

Arjun Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Mubarakan, in which he would be seen in a double role. The actor would be sharing screen space with his uncle Anil Kapoor for the first time in his nine films career. However, Arjun got pretty much emotional about his journey on this film, which he claims has turned out to be more fulfilling than he imagined. The actor took to Instagram and wrote what he is looking forward to, “Here’s looking ahead to the next few months … I have spent 7 weeks away from home completing #Mubarkan and it’s been an amazing journey and more fulfilling than I imagined…now I come back home to start the madness of promoting #Halfgirlfriend !!!”

He continued, “Can’t wait to meet my friends family and even our very own media and fraternity to interact and hopefully have a lot of fun on the way to reaching 19th may first and 28th July after !!! Buckling up to enjoy the ride and hopefully soak it all in as it pans out…and truly none of this would have been possible without the support of my fans and the people that I work with…may the love keep flowing as long as I keep proving worthy of it !!! Time to roll the dice…”

In another post, he wrote that he cannot wait to reunite with his Mubarakan team for another project, “What a crew what producers what a cast and what a wonderful soul of a director we got in Anees Sir !!! Each day has been a pleasure can’t wait to reunite with the team somehow someday!!!”

Arjun further went on to thank everyone who helped him pull off his double role in the film, “Working with my amazing cast who supported me on all those difficult days where we had to shoot the double role, and lastly a big thank u to the 3 men who brought this film to me and have stood by me even when I have pushed them to bring this film to live every single day #muradkhetani #AswhinVarde & #Balli !!! 28th July we are coming to a theatre near u hopefully u guys will enjoy it as much as we enjoyed it !!!”

Before Mubarakan, Arjun will be seen in Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri. The actor would be acting opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile Mubarakan, also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

