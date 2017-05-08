Mubarakan: Charan and Binkle make cutest couple, can’t get over Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty’s compatibility

Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor would be seen sharing the screen space in Mubarakan for the first time. Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor would be seen sharing the screen space in Mubarakan for the first time.

Arjun Kapoor has been of late speaking about how his film Mubarakan has been an enriching experience. Now, the actor has shared a picture with his co-star Athiya Shetty, giving us friendship goals between opposite sex. The picture is too cute and speaks volumes about the on-screen camaraderie we are going to witness at the theatres. While this is the ninth film for Arjun, Athiya, who made her debut with Salman Khan production film Hero in 2015, is coming back on screen after quite a long gap.

Mubarakan has given many firsts for Arjun. This is for the first time when the actor would be seen sharing the screen space with his uncle Anil Kapoor and he would also be playing a double role in the film. Interestingly, his friend Varun Dhawan too is experimenting with double role in his upcoming comedy drama, Judwaa 2.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s picture:

When the 31-year-old actor wrapped up the film, he shared a picture and wrote a long note for the film’s team. He wrote, ” #mubarakan my 9th film it’s over can’t believe it’s over it’s done !!! Its flown by the last 6 months November to April !!! What a crew what producer s what a cast and what a wonderful soul of of a director we got in Anees Sir !!! Each day has been a pleasure can’t wait to reunite with the team somehow someday !!! Working with my amazing cast who supported me on all those difficult days where we had to shoot the double role, and lastly a big thank u to the 3 men who brought this film to me and have stood by me even when I have pushed them to bring this film to live every single day #muradkhetani #AswhinVarde & #Balli and to #SnehaRajani & the entire team at #Sonypictures who have allowed us to fulfill our vision !!! 28th July we are coming to a theatre near u hopefully u guys will enjoy it as much as we enjoyed it !!! (sic)”

At present, Arjun is busy promoting his upcoming release, Half Girlfriend, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film, which is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel with the same name, has been directed by Mohit Suri. The film will release on May 19.

