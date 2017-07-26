Mubarakan actor Ileana D’Cruz explains how despite being a Goan girl, she transformed into a Punjabi character

Ileana D’Cruz and Arjun Kapoor song “Hawa Hawa” from Mubarakan is already topping the charts. Ileana D’Cruz and Arjun Kapoor song “Hawa Hawa” from Mubarakan is already topping the charts.

When I met Ileana D’Cruz, she was all chirpy and happy about her latest film Mubarakan. Needless to say, she was excited to do a comedy film again. Mubarakan is her third film in the comic genre after Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and Main Tera Hero. “I love watching funny films. And I normally don’t watch my own films on repeat. But if I do have to I’d definitely go back to watching one of my funnier films. This is my third comedy film. It’s completely different from the other two that I’ve done,” Ileana gushed during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Ileana’s new film Mubarakan is Anees Bazmee’s latest directorial, also starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. She plays a Punjabi girl named Sweety. In her own words, “She is a complete fire-cracker. She is one of those quintessential Punjabi characters who is very opinionated, very head-strong, doesn’t really care what others have to say. And inevitably obviously gets into trouble.”

Ileana, who was last seen in Rustom opposite Akshay Kumar last year, shared her experience of working with Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan. “He was the youngest one on the set. It was his first film! He is the most positive person I’ve come across. He is genuinely very inspirational in a way he doesn’t realise it. He comes on the set everyday with an agenda to learn something new, do something new, impress his director. And some way, very purely, he wants to be the best.”

So how did Ileana, who hails from Goa, manage to get into the skin of a Punjabi girl? “I always wanted to play a Punjabi girl because I always found them very colourful in a way. There’s always a spark to all the Punjabi girls I’ve seen onscreen. And honestly, Sweety is very much like that. I was honestly surprised that Anees ji thought of me to play Sweety. I’m a Goan girl. I come from Goa and there’s definitely no influence of Punjabiness in me so I don’t know how I managed to play it. Hopefully I’ve done a good job,” the actor said.

Ileana also cleared the air about her recent interview where she spoke about a breakdown in London during the shooting of Mubarakan. While many thought the incident was something that happened during the film’s shooting, Ileana refuted all reports. “It was nothing to do with Mubarakan. It was just a bad day in general. I basically said that it was a certain expectations of me, or in general of an actor, which I wasn’t comfortable with, and I don’t think I could ever resort to those sort of tactics to get a film. So that was something that got me down. And unfortunately it happened when I was filming for Mubarakan,” she said.

Check out some pictures of Ileana D’Cruz and the cast of Mubarakan from their Delhi promotions.

Ileana will next be seen in a period drama Baadshaho which also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. “They are very different characters, very different genres all together and very different kids of directors also. As an actor you can get disoriented and confused. I needed my director to tell me my character well and make sure I was on the right path and I thankfully had that,” Ileana added.

