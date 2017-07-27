Mubarakan actor Athiya Shetty: Salman Khan is my mentor and I want to make him proud

Athiya Shetty was launched by Salman Khan in his 2015 production Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya Shetty was launched by Salman Khan in his 2015 production Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

Athiya Shetty considers herself lucky to land a role in Mubarakan which boasts of an ensemble cast. After being launched by Salman Khan in Hero, Athiya now gets to work with Anil Kapoor in her second film. “Salman Khan is my mentor. He is an extremely important person in my life. I want to make him proud with my work. Anil sir has been the most supportive co-star I’ve had so far. He is extremely kind and wants a certain kind of unity on set. Some people have this palpitating energy that is so positive and infectious. He brings that on sets even after 30 years of being in the industry,” Athiya shared during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The actor gushed about being a part of an Anees Bazmee comedy. “For me Mubarakan just happened. I remember Anees sir called and said that I have a script. When he narrated it, I was laughing so much, there was a glass of water next to me, I dropped that as well. I felt the script was so relatable. It’s a comedy but it’s not slapstick. It’s very situational. I had no reason to say no. I was working with Anees Bazmee. I got to work with Anil Kapoor in my second film, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz… It’s just a powerhouse of talent, then me the newcomer who gets to absorb and learn so much,” Athiya said.

Talking about her father Suniel Shetty, Athiya revealed, “He is my backbone, my strength. He has always maintained that he can give me all the advice in the world but the decision should be mine because it’s something I have to live with and fulfill. He is the type of person who encourages mistakes because that’s what you learn from.”

Check out some pictures of Athiya Shetty with the team of Mubarakan during their Delhi promotions.

(Photo : APH IMAGES) (Photo : APH IMAGES)

(Photo : APH IMAGES) (Photo : APH IMAGES)

(Photo : APH IMAGES) (Photo : APH IMAGES)

(Photo : APH IMAGES) (Photo : APH IMAGES)

So what’s one good thing and one bad thing of being a star-kid? “I don’t know good thing about being a star-kid, but good thing about being my father’s daughter is that I kind of get that love which he has been working so hard for the past 30 years because he is such a loved human being. The one bad thing is, it takes away from your hard work. I feel sometimes people think you get it really easy. And just because I’m my father’s daughter, that doesn’t mean I have a stamp of success. I feel people at times disregard your achievements because they feel you are not deserving enough.”

Ask Athiya whether the entire nepotism debate troubles her, and she is quick to reveal how much she dislikes the word ‘star-kid’.

And when we quizzed her about the father-daughter photo she shared on Instagram, which caught everyone’s attention due to the new drooling looks of Suniel Shetty, she quipped, “I always make fun of him. I say, ‘Can you like start looking old now? You need to look like my father’ which he really doesn’t. So, it’s nice. I’m happy to see that he is so positive about life, about feeling good about himself, about feeling fit. I think that’s inspiring a lot of people, so I’m happy that he’s able to do that.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd