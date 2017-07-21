Mubarakan actor Arjun Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor is my favourite cousin

Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan releases on July 28. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Neerja. Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan releases on July 28. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Neerja.

Actor Arjun Kapoor considers Sonam Kapoor as his “favourite cousin” and says he is very protective about her. During the promotion of Mubarakan on Thursday, when Anil Kapoor asked Arjun about his favourite cousin between Sonam, Rhea and Harsh, Arjun said, “Sonam is my favorite cousin. We both are of similar age. We both have gone to same school and from the beginning I am very protective about her and will always be in my life”.

When Anil quizzed Arjun about the qualities he has inherited from the Kapoor family, the Ishaqzaade actor said, “I feel the love for cinema, the desire to constantly entertain the audience. We as family love cinema and one thing I learned from them is that no matter how many times you need to be there, always be at the service of audience because they make you. They are the reason that we are here today.”

He added, “They all have taught me that it’s never about what I am doing, it’s always about giving back, connecting and entertaining the audience. More importantly, making good films. There have been ups and downs in our family, but I have always seen that we all have remained united, stuck together to try and entertain the audience.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan, which also features Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty, is slated for a release on July 28. Sonam Kapoor’s last film was Neerja wherein she played Neerja Bhanot, an air-hostess in Pan Am airlines who gave her life while saving children from terrorists in a hijacked flight.

