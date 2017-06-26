Mubarakan actor Arjun Kapoor on working with uncle Anil Kapoor: We found a new level of relationship, today we are friends

After Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Mubarakan. After Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Mubarakan.

Arjun Kapoor is trying to come out of his comfort zone and exploring roles with distinct characteristics. After playing Madhav Jha, a Bihari lad in his last release Half Girlfriend, now he is ready with comic caper Mubarakan where he is playing a double role. With one of his character being a Sikh, what made him chose a ‘turban-ator’ role right after playing a small-town Hindi speaking Madhav Jha in his next? “When I was doing Half Girlfriend, I didn’t want to take up anything else, I wanted to give it the clean nine months and then when I got into Mubarakan, it was a release of that pent-up energy of Half Girlfriend character, because Mubarakan is a family entertainer, comedy, so getting the pitch and tone was a little more simpler,” Arjun shared while speaking to indianexpress.com.

Mubarakan also brings Arjun and his uncle Anil Kapoor, onscreen for the first time. The Anees Bazmi directorial also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The film’s much awaited trailer released to positive response recently, and so did its title track. So considering everything seems to be panning out right for the family entertainer, was playing a sardar challenging for Arjun?

“Mubarakan is a very external film, you have to celebrate, enjoy, be in the moment, spontaneous. My only concern was I should look good as a sardar, because then the performance will happen organically. And comedy is a serious business. You have to have a lot of fun. You have to be energetic, you have to be there. With Half Girlfriend, I used to spend a lot on what I’m thinking about. Mubarakan is the opposite. You have to be honest to the moment. It’s external, so you have to react and still hold the character,” Arjun said.

Arjun has been a self proclaimed Anil Kapoor fan. From aping his mannerisms to calling him his inspiration, Arjun has done it all. And now that he is getting to share screen with him, did he feel intimidated by the iconic star? “It’s a dream come true, if I may say so. It’s always special when you get to work with people you look up to, put aside that he happens to be my uncle. He is an inspiration in the way he conducts himself, and the body of work that he has. For 30 years, I’ve had this equation with him to a certain degree where there’s been banter and love, but he has always been my uncle. But when you do a film, you go beyond that. In those six months of working, we have found a new level of relationship. You form new bonds when you work on a film to take an old relationship that exists at a certain level. Today we are actually friends. I can actually speak to him about everything that I speak to my friends about,” the actor said.

Mubarakan is set to release on July 23. While Arjun plays the double roles of Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh, Anil is also playing a sardar named Kartar Singh. Its story revolves around a Punjabi wedding in London, and deals with a lot of mistaken love connections.

