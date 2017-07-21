Mubarakan actor Anil Kapoor says his children have different personalities

Anil Kapoor says his children, Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have different personalities. Anil Kapoor says his children, Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have different personalities.

Actor-producer Anil Kapoor says his three children — actress Sonam Kapoor, producer-fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor and budding actor Harshvardhan Kapoor — have very different personalities. He is a protective father, but is he cool too? “I am a parent of three children and at the end of the day, a father is a father. I am protective, but easy with everything. Sonam, Rhea and Harsh are very different personalities,” Anil said.

“Nature-wise all of them have something in common with me,” he added. Talking about his son, who made his acting debut last year with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, Anil said, “Harsh’s choice of films… what he watches or what he signs are quite similar to mine.”

“In the beginning of my career, I worked in films like Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya, Pallavi Anu Pallavi and Mashaal. Those films were very artistic. I think Harsh is quite inclined towards art films,” he added. He is equally proud of his “different yet strong and beautiful” daughters. His younger daughter Rhea produced her first film Aisha, featuring Sonam, when she was just 21. Rhea went on to produce Khoobsurat with the elder sister.

She is now gearing up for her next production Veere Di Wedding, a story of four women, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. “Rhea is the perfect combination of me and my wife. She has got all the aesthetic sense, managing people and caring nature from her mother. And she has a very upfront attitude that even I have. “The way she encourages new talents, treats her actors, takes creative liberty to support any idea or content, it’s amazing,” he said.

What about Sonam, a National Award-winner? “At times I sit down and wonder… is she really my daughter? I mean, look at her, she is a special child, she is beautiful not just appearance-wise, but her heart too. Her philanthropic work, her giving nature, she is a blessing, and here you caught the emotional father,” said Anil.

