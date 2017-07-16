Mubarakan actor Anil Kapoor at IIFA: Modern Family remake to happen next year

Anil Kapoor had collaborated with the makers of Emmy-winning series Modern Family for the Hindi remake Anil Kapoor had collaborated with the makers of Emmy-winning series Modern Family for the Hindi remake

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor says the work on the Hindi version of popular sitcom Modern Family will start next year. The 60-year-old actor is also planning to come up with the third season of Indian adaptation of American TV series 24.

The Mubarakan actor has bought the official rights of 24, the first season of which was launched in India in 2013. He has also collaborated with the makers of Emmy-winning series Modern Family for the remake. “We are working on it (Modern Family). The contracts are all done and everything is on paper now. We will lock everything this year and start the shoot next year. Also, season three of 24 will be made. The plans are on,” Anil told reporters here on the sidelines of IIFA awards. The second season of the Indian remake of 24 aired from July 9, 2016 to October 9, 2016.

Anil Kapoor will soon be sharing the screen space with his niece Arjun Kapoor in his upcoming film, Mubarakan. Recently, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty were spotted on the sets of a TV reality show to promote the film. The three were spotted dancing and having a good time throughout the event. However, Ileana D’Cruz, who’s also a part of the film, was not able to attend the event.

Earlier this year, his daughter, Sonam Kapoor won the national award for her role in Neerja and like any proud daddy he was spotted capturing one of the most important moments in his daughter’s life. His son, Harshvardhan Kapoor made his debut last year in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film, Mirzya.

