MSG Online Gurukul motion poster: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan promises an out-of-this world experience. Watch video

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan is back with MSG Online Gurukul. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan is back with MSG Online Gurukul.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan is back with yet another installment of his MSG aka Messenger of God franchise. This time, the godman-turned-actor is ready with MSG Online Gurukul, which he promises will showcase a never-before-seen world, and also highlight the values that have been forgotten.

In the motion poster, which Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan released today, the actor is seen flying. Yes, you read that right. After packing some punches, romancing and fighting terrorism, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insaan gets back to his saint avatar but this time on screen. In the motion poster, we see excessive use of VFX. In fact, the poster can give a competition to Baahubali for all the wrong reasons. We assure you that these visual effects will harm your eyes. It is so bright that you might want to wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Giving a little information on the film, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan took to Twitter and wrote, “Your wait is over!🎁 Introducing the first look of #MSGOnlineGurukul, a movie that will introduce the world to the vedic superscience!🌅”

The saint-turned-actor celebrated August 15th with his fans. Sharing a video from the celebrations, Gurmeet wrote, “Exuberance among fans is on peak🎊

More than 1 Crore fans gathered to celebrate 15th August✨

Bless you all!”

Embark on this journey to the glorious legacy of Indian Heritage with #MSGOnlineGurukul✨🎊

Here’s the motion poster!!http://t.co/GsYL5LjyfW — Dr.GURMEET RAM RAHIM (@Gurmeetramrahim) August 15, 2017

Earlier this year, the actor released Jattu Engineer, also starring his daughter Honeypreet Singh Insaan. The story revolved around a teacher, who transforms the fate of the poverty-stricken, unemployed and drug addicted villagers with his gumption and belief. Now, we wonder what MSG Online Gurukul is all about.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd