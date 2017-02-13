MSG: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has won a best actor award and our response is OMG

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh desire to act didn’t stop with his first film MSG: The Messenger. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh desire to act didn’t stop with his first film MSG: The Messenger.

It will take some time for you to believe that self-proclaimed star Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been awarded the Bright Award for Best Actor and Most Versatile Personality of the year at an event held in Mumbai, according to Bollywood Hungama. As if there was a lack of talented actors in the country, that jury had to give him the award. The self-proclaimed godman-turned-actor’s desire to act didn’t stop with MSG: The Messenger. After doing MSG-2, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was recently seen in Hind Ka Napak ko Jawab – MSG Lion Heart – 2, a movie reportedly based on the surgical strikes.

The film was released on February 10 and Twinkle Khanna took a dig at Gurmeet Ram Rahim when she tweeted, “Oh no! Both my favourites have movies coming out tomorrow! Confused which one should I cheer for because both are Jolly good fellows.”

Baba has always been able to express his opinion on almost anything under the sun. Talking about the ban films starring Pakistani artists are facing in India, he earlier said, “Terrorism is not something new. So when these filmmakers made these films, they should have thought about the fact that terrorism has been unleashed on us since a long time. Whenever we talk about terrorism we see that it originates from Pakistan. The second name of terrorism is Pakistan. So, the government should think of not giving visas to them(Pakistani actors) keeping in mind the sentiments of the people. If an artist can come and earn money here, they can do that in their own country too.”

