MS Dhoni was not paid Rs 40 cr, says director Neeraj Pandey

Though it isn’t any cricket season but the chant of Dhoni is still echoing in the air. Ahead of his biopic which releases this month end, things are getting exciting. However, a certain rumour began doing the rounds which took away some sheen from the film. It said that the makers of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story paid the cricketer as much as Rs 40 crore to buy the rights to his life story.

According to a report in The Times of India, director of the film Neeraj Pandey has shunned all such rumours stating that no studio would be willing to cough up so much money just to attain the rights of a cricketer’s life story. Also, the very idea of paying a cricketer such an astronomical money strains credulity.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which has been made on a budget of Rs 80 crores has reportedly recovered Rs 60 crores already. No doubt the film is turning out to be a safe bet for its makers in terms of profits. During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, tThe film’s producer Arun Pandey, who is also the Manager of Dhoni, said he is not at all worried about the box office numbers as he seems confident that the film will do well. Pandey however, chose not to reveal much about the financial details of the film or its characters.

From the very title of the film, one can figure out that the much-awaited movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, is going to reveal the unknown facts about the ace Indian skipper. The film is getting a lot of traction because of its subject and treatment. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput plays the role of Dhoni.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is set to release on September 30. It also stars Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Disha Pantani and Kiara Advani.

