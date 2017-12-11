Mouni Roy on working with Akshay Kumar in Gold: Lucky to stand in the same frame as him

The sports biopic Gold, features Mouni Roy in the lead role, and the actor cannot stop gushing about being a part of the film, and sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. The sports biopic Gold, features Mouni Roy in the lead role, and the actor cannot stop gushing about being a part of the film, and sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Television star Mouni Roy couldn’t have asked for a bigger, grandeur Bollywood debut than period film, Gold, which co-stars Akshay Kumar, directed by Reema Kagti of Talaash fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

The sports biopic features her in the lead role, and the actor cannot stop gushing about being a part of the film, and sharing screen space with Akshay. A day after wrapping her shoot for the film, which will arrive in theatres on Independence Day 2018, Mouni interacted with mediapersons about her experience of working in Gold and with Akshay Kumar, and why she can never turn her back on television.

Gold is based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr, who was in the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. Sharing her happiness about working with Akshay, Mouni told reporters here that she has learnt a lot from the sincerity that Akshay has displaced.

“(It was) wonderful. He is so sincere in every shot. First of all I want to say that you feel so lucky to just stand in the same frame as him and every day on the film set, I have learnt something. I have immense love and respect for that man. I am so glad to be a part of the film.”

Mouni interacted with the media at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards on Sunday evening. She was also asked about the reports that suggest she has signed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahamastra. Without a yes or a no, the actor replied, “We will cross the bridge when we come to it.”

An interaction with Mouni cannot be complete without mentioning Naagin 3, which the actor is not a part of. Mouni was the face of the successful TV series in its previous two installments. When asked about her replacement, the actor answered, “I don’t know. Like you all, I am also very excited to know who will be a part of Naagin 3. I keep messaging them (the show makers) to ask who will do the show, and our production HOD said, ‘Don’t worry. I will tell you as soon as we sign the actor’.”

Some reports claim TV star Surbhi Jyoti has replaced Mouni, to which the actor said, “I genuinely don’t know. I really feel she is a good actress and she will do a great job.”

Before signing off, Mouni asserted that she will keep juggling between films and television, a medium that made her the star that she is today, and hence she will never bid it goodbye.

“I will never leave TV, it’s my home. I have said this over and over again. I am also very possessive about it. TV has given me everything. I have a lot of respect for television, its actors and people, who work on the small screen, our directors and spot dadas. We literally work like farmers, day and night to create something beautiful. There’s no way I am going to leave TV,” she said.

