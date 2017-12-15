Bigg Boss 11: Mouni Roy all set to match steps with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

There’s also buzz that Mouni Roy will kickstart Salman Khan’s birthday (which falls on December 27) celebrations from Bigg Boss 11 stage. There’s also buzz that Mouni Roy will kickstart Salman Khan’s birthday (which falls on December 27) celebrations from Bigg Boss 11 stage.

After Katrina Kaif and Fukrey Returns cast, it will be time for television’s favourite Mouni Roy to share the stage with host Salman Khan in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor, who is said to have entered Salman’s close circle, will be seen sharing the stage with him for a grand performance.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “With the festive season here, Mouni will add magic to the show with her charm and performances. She will put up a grand act on the stage and will also get Salman to shake a leg with her. The two will also indulge in some fun activities on the stage. The creatives haven’t confirmed yet if she will enter the house to meet the contestants. Even if she doesn’t, she will have an interactive session with the housemates. There’s also buzz that Mouni will kickstart Salman’s birthday (which falls on December 27) celebrations on the show.”

For Mouni, Bigg Boss has become a ritual for her every year. Also, she was seen in one of the promos of the show. The Naagin star is all set to make her big screen debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and is also said to play a pivotal role in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra.

Talking about her experience working with the talented Akshay in Gold, Mouni had said, “(It was) wonderful. He is so sincere in every shot. First of all, I want to say that you feel so lucky to just stand in the same frame as him and every day on the film set, I have learnt something. I have immense love and respect for that man. I am so glad to be a part of the film.”

Mouni, who rose to fame with Kyuni Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, saw her career taking off after she played the lead in two seasons of the supernatural series Naagin. While Surbhi Jyoti has replaced her in the next installment, Mouni had shared that she would continue to juggle between television and films. She had said, “I will never leave TV, it’s my home. I have said this over and over again. I am also very possessive about it. TV has given me everything. I have a lot of respect for television, its actors and people, who work on the small screen, our directors and spot dadas. We literally work like farmers, day and night to create something beautiful. There’s no way I am going to leave TV.”

The actor will shoot with Salman and the Bigg Boss contestants today, and the episode will air over the weekend. Apart from the fun and celebrations, one housemate among Luv Tyagi, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde will be evicted. Do let us know who you feel will walk out of the house this time.

