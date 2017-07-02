Mouni Roy begins shooting for Akshay Kumar film Gold and is doing a happy dance. See photo

Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold is a special film for our television star Mouni Roy as this marks her debut, and the Naagin star is celebrating the same by doing a happy dance. Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold is a special film for our television star Mouni Roy as this marks her debut, and the Naagin star is celebrating the same by doing a happy dance.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold is a special film for our television star Mouni Roy as this marks her debut, and she is celebrating the same by doing a happy dance. The Naagin star is a busy girl! Just a day after she shared that she is suffering from “the worst jet lag” post holidaying in Chicago, she is up for the shoot of her Bollywood debut film Gold, along side Akshay Kumar. We saw Akshay’s first look from the film Gold, and thanks to producer Ritesh Sidhwani we also know that the team is currently shooting in London. He confirmed the news on Twitter on July 1 and wrote, “#Gold on the field tom all the best @akshaykumar @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh #sunnykaushal #vineetsingh.”

Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor also play pivotal roles in he film, and were in fact in London before Akshay Kumar. They were being trained in the sport under different coaches for their role. But, it is Mouni Roy who is hitting the headlines, the most. As the film goes on floor, Mouni shared a picture where she is seen dancing, and we wonder if this is her happy dance for the big break that she has got in Bollywood. Gold, is a period sports drama based on the 1948 London Olympics. The central plot is about how independent India won its first Gold medal in hockey.

Farhan Akhtar‏ too had wished the Gold team and tweeted, “All the best team Gold. #firstdayofshoot @kagtireema @akshaykumar @TheAmitSadh @kapoorkkunal @Roymouni #sunnykaushal #cast&crew.” To this Mouni Roy replied, “Thank you sir.”

See Gold star Mouni Roy’s latest tweet here:

The worst jet lag😩😩😩😩😩 — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) June 30, 2017

Also see Gold prducer Ritesh Sidhwani and actor Farhan Akhtar’s tweets here:

Thank you sir 😊! http://t.co/slkG3C9DKw — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) July 1, 2017

As per media reports, Mouni Roy will have to shoot for about 20-25 days for the film. For her role in the film she needs to don an Indian avatar, and as we see her latest post dancing in an Indian attire, we cannot stop ourselves from making a connection with the film. But for now, we are just excited and waiting to see this popular television actor’s look too the film too.

