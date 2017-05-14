Mother’s Day: Bollywood mothers who broke stereotypes with their strong characters

“Maa” – When you think of this word in Bollywood context, you remember Nirupa Roy struggling with the idea that her son has underworld connections or Jaya Bachchan who can hear the footsteps of her son even in a crowded mall of London.

Funnily enough she couldn’t hear the footsteps of her younger son Rohan who was in the same mall making the whole reunion thing happen.

From being poor and helpless to independent and cool, mothers in Bollywood have redefined their existence in movies. Take a look at a few mothers in Bollywood who have proved it’s really not all about bearing the same expression throughout the film.

Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 2

Huma Qureshi was one humorous character we all loved in Jolly LLB 2. She knew about her husband’s fraud activities but still accepted him, knowing that life out there for people like them is tough. She was a mother who drank whiskey and made the husband do all domicile works. Nevertheless, she never turned her back on her husband when he couldn’t afford a Gucci dress for her. It was her minor observation in a photo that helped Jolly win a case.

Revathi and Amrita Singh – 2 States

Accepted that both of them were quite judgmental and racist, but let us put ourselves in their shoes and take a look at the whole scenario. The two mothers were raised in two completely different states of India and had a different upbringing. While Revathi preferred a sweet and simply lifestyle, Amrita Singh was more lavish and loud. It’s quite difficult for women of their age to accept each other as family. Yet they both made an effort for their children and did not impose their conditions and wishes on them.

Swaroop Sampat – Ki & Ka

Probably for the first time in Bollywood, we got introduced to a mother who recommended sex before marriage and practically termed it as ‘important before commitment’. She was completely okay with the fact that Arjun Kapoor had no job, no ambition and wanted to live like a ‘ghar jamai’. Can you imagine a mother any cooler than this?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Jazbaa

Jazbaa marked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry after the birth of Aaradha. Here she was a lawyer and a single mom who could do anything to get her daughter back without anyone’s help. This was another film that did not stereotype a single mother.

Sandhya Mridul – Angry Indian Goddesses

Angry Indian Goddesses showed all kinds of problems woman face today, out of no fault of their own. Sandhya Mridul was the kind of woman we secretly want to be. She was a career oriented woman who never got away without a fight. She readily holds a gun and kills a rapist because the law would do nothing to bring justice.

Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Sonam Kapoor may have grabbed the National Award for her role in Neerja but it was Shabana Azmi’s motherly touch that added flavour to the story. She shared an excellent bond with her daughter and always encouraged her to stay strong even at the toughest of times.

Ratna Pathak Shah – Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Ratna Pathak Shah’s character added a different chart to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. She was the woman we could approach for any kind of trouble. She knew how to give the best of comebacks to police and did not support any kind of violence while being a tough person dealing with a corrupt cop. She was hilarious, adorable and should be the role model of every mother out there.

Sridevi – English Vinglish

Sridevi was a very modern woman in English Vinglish. She did not restrict her teenage daughter who went out with boys wearing short skirts, rather sweetly snubbed her son saying, “lucky hain boys”. Sridevi may not have known how to speak English but she never stepped back from taking a challenge. For a woman who grew up speaking Hindi, learning English within a month is a tough job, but she did not step back.

Dimple Kapadia – Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai maybe one of the most loved film about friendship, but Dimple Kapadia’s role was way ahead of it’s time. She was a brave woman who preferred dying alone than living with a man for whom she had no emotions. She loved alcohol but was not afraid to admit it.

Jaya Bachchan – Kal Ho Na Ho

Jennifer Kapur was living the most frustrating life in Kal Ho Na Ho before Aman came for them. Her business was down, she had a mother-in-law who started her days with ‘bhajaans’ and not a day went by without a fight, and she also had to take care of her husband’s love child. Despite so many troubles she never got shattered, neither did she pour her anger out on her little children. She accepted life the way it was and wanted nothing but the best for her three kids.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd