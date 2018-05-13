Mother’s Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor share moving posts

Celebrities post adorable pictures on Mother’s Day. Celebrities post adorable pictures on Mother’s Day.

While just a day is not enough to express the bond we all share with our mothers, on the occassion of Mother’s Day we usually take out time to make our mothers feel a little more special with our gestures. From Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to the new bride Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities shared warm messages for their fans whilst expressing their love for their mothers.

Aishwarya, who made her social media debut on Instagram, shared an adorable picture with a caption that read, “YOU COMPLETE ME 😍😘🤗✨ HAPPIEST MOTHERS’ DAYS EVERY BREATH OF OUR LIVES.”

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared, “There’s nothing like the love of a mother. This mother’s day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive.”

The newly-wed Sonam Kapoor, who is in Cannes at present, took to Instagram and shared her mother’s picture as well. Along with the picture, she wrote, “To the woman who taught me everything- compassion, passion and style! I love you mama.. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Sonam Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her mother. Sonam Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her mother.

Karan Johar also shared an adorable picture of his kid with Hiroo Johar and wrote, “Happy Mothers Day to me and mine.”

Mira Kapoor posted Misha and her mother’s picture on Instagram. Mira Kapoor posted Misha and her mother’s picture on Instagram.

Karan Johar’s post on Instagram. Karan Johar’s post on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt shared adorable picture of hers with mother.

There are no superheroes in real life. Only mothers. Happy #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/RQW6SYZW1P — Madhuri Madhura Sane (@MadhuriDixit) May 13, 2018

Dear mother….you raise the bar of unconditional love…every other emotion is deeply envious of you…. how can you protect yourself when the word “protect” was given birth to by you…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 13, 2018

My children and I are blessed to have mothers so real & strong. Love them immensely.♥#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/V2vAXXWInU — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 13, 2018

From one mother to another – Happy Mother’s Day 💖 pic.twitter.com/JgNJUz1BSF — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 13, 2018

I love mothers ….I love my mother ….am proud to be a mother…#HappyMothersDay ❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 13, 2018

T 2803 – ‘नास्ति मातृसमा छाया, नास्ति मातृसमा गतिः।

नास्ति मातृसमं त्राण, नास्ति मातृसमा प्रिया।।’ माता के समान कोई छाया नहीं है, माता के समान कोई सहारा नहीं है। माता के समान कोई रक्षक नहीं है और माता के समान कोई प्रिय नहीं है। मातृदिवस के पावन अवसर पर मातृशक्ति को नमन्। pic.twitter.com/ilYv6Iyk8A — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2018

You can never be replaced but your memories forever remain a blessing to all of us. Miss you mom. 🙏#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Irv2xyiQmI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 13, 2018

The strength of your being, the pearls of your wisdom and the unconditional love you bestow bring so much peace in my life.. You are my greatest strength.. #ThankYouMaa for everything! ❤️

A happy #Mothersday to all the beautiful mothers out there 😇 pic.twitter.com/sX2TZCG2xM — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) May 13, 2018

What bigger than a mothers blessing than to walk the red carpet at Cannes on Mother’s Day!! Happy Mother’s Day Ma… today n everyday. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) May 13, 2018

Wish u could feed me all my life. Miss u maa. #HappyMothersDay, the day I celebrate all 365 days of the year. #mymommyhero pic.twitter.com/9TEvkT6CFV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2018

Happy #MothersDay to the best mother in the world! pic.twitter.com/ruoqUQVExn — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) May 13, 2018

For every child who gives birth to a mother. #MothersDay everyday. pic.twitter.com/uuHCFg78aX — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’ day to my world .. my beautiful mumma ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/AHGIF3kegt — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) May 13, 2018

#happymothersday Maa ❤️💋😍💃🏻 “we have EVERYTHING we’ll ever need,right here inside of us…& we are enough”👊😍ufffff what a WOMAN!! I celebrate this #Durga #shakti with every breath…I am blessed to be born to an absolute #goddess 😍❤️😇 To ALL #mothers …#duggadugga 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5m7JgarstV — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) May 13, 2018

Missing my “Aata-bori” days.. hehe.. Happy Mothers Day to the prettiest Mom ever!!! ❤️❤️❤️ love you so so much mumma!! 😘 All i wanna see is a big smile on your face!!🤗 @GeetaSanon pic.twitter.com/XoLen06vXH — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 13, 2018

A special day!Moms Birthday&Mother’s Day! Wishing all the moms a very happy Mother’s Day!My mom,the strongest bravest compassionate lady I know From her Ive learnt To love,care for ones that aren’t fortunate,she worked tirelessly for underprivileged children.Happy Birthday Mom! pic.twitter.com/mJjmTXrpGJ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 13, 2018

Looks like the entire Bollywood is celebrating Mother’s Day today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd