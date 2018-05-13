Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Mother’s Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor share moving posts

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor, the industry is brimming with love for mothers as they celebrate the Mother's Day this year.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2018 12:47:27 pm
amitabh bachchan and aishwarya rai bachchan share mother's day wishes Celebrities post adorable pictures on Mother’s Day.
While just a day is not enough to express the bond we all share with our mothers, on the occassion of Mother’s Day we usually take out time to make our mothers feel a little more special with our gestures. From Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to the new bride Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities shared warm messages for their fans whilst expressing their love for their mothers.

Aishwarya, who made her social media debut on Instagram, shared an adorable picture with a caption that read, “YOU COMPLETE ME 😍😘🤗✨ HAPPIEST MOTHERS’ DAYS EVERY BREATH OF OUR LIVES.”

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared, “There’s nothing like the love of a mother. This mother’s day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive.”

The newly-wed Sonam Kapoor, who is in Cannes at present, took to Instagram and shared her mother’s picture as well. Along with the picture, she wrote, “To the woman who taught me everything- compassion, passion and style! I love you mama.. Happy Mother’s Day!”

sonam kapoor mothers day Sonam Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her mother.

Karan Johar also shared an adorable picture of his kid with Hiroo Johar and wrote, “Happy Mothers Day to me and mine.”

mira kapoor mothers day Mira Kapoor posted Misha and her mother’s picture on Instagram. karan johar mothers day Karan Johar’s post on Instagram. alia bhatt mothers day Alia Bhatt shared adorable picture of hers with mother.

Looks like the entire Bollywood is celebrating Mother’s Day today.

