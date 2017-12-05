Most searched female celebrities 2017: Sunny Leone tops Yahoo India list, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai follow

Here is a list of the top 10 leading Indian actresses on Yahoo India in 2017. Here is a list of the top 10 leading Indian actresses on Yahoo India in 2017.

The year 2017 is nearing its end and following the tradition of every year, it is time to reflect upon the trendsetters, the newsmakers and those who stirred controversies during the year. To begin with, we have a list of female actors who created a lot of buzz during the year and made it to the ‘Top 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities of 2017’ list. Thanks to Yahoo Year in Review (YIR) for India which helped in looking back at the top newsmakers and happenings that caught the interest of Internet users in India.

Sunny Leone continued her reign as Yahoo India’s Most Searched Female Celebrity. It was her and husband Daniel Weber adopting a baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber which kept the buzz around the ‘Baby-Doll’ of Bollywood alive. Following her is our very own global Indian star, Priyanka Chopra who carved her own niche in the West and also conquered Indian entertainment scene with her maiden production Ventilator winning three National Awards in 2017.

1. Sunny Leone

The actor who has been the most searched Indian celebrity in 2016 once again pipped some of the A-listers to become the most searched female celebrity on Yahoo India. In July this year, the Tera Intezaar actor surprised all as she made the announcement of adopting a baby girl. Also, the actor featured in a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad, which read: “Ink, Not Mink! Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin, and Let Animals Keep Theirs” with husband Daniel Weber.

2. Priyanka Chopra

It would be wrong to mention just a single reason for which the Desi Girl of Bollywood made people curious about her. To begin with, it was this year only that Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch also starring Dwayne Johnson. Though the film failed on the ticket counters, PeeCee’s Victoria Leeds was much loved both in the national and international arena. She also found a place in Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women List of 2017, which had names like Beyonce, Taylor Swift and JK Rowling among others. She also has Hollywood projects like A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? in her kitty.

Also, her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures’ Ventilator won National Award in three categories Best Editing, Best Audiography and Best Direction. Her appearances on the red carpet of Met Gala 2017, Emmys 2017 and Oscars also made her the Best Dressed Celebrity Female.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Indian beauty yet again represented India at the Cannes Film Festival but this time it was her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who stole the thunder from her. Also, the mother-daughter duo created headlines as they hoisted the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Her next Bollywood venture Fanney Khan where she is reuniting with her Taal co-actor Anil Kapoor and sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao kept the former Miss World in news. Sadly, the Sarabjit actor lost her father Krishnaraj Rai early in the year in March.

4. Katrina Kaif

The beginning of 2017 brought a treat for all the Katrina Kaif fans as she joined the photo sharing app, Instagram. Soon she became a pro at using the social media platform and delighted all her followers with some of her candid clicks. Later, during the release of Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos, the actor turned heads as she came along with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to promote the movie. But her fans loved the sparkling chemistry with Salman Khan more than they liked her with Ranbir. During the entire year, the actor remained in the spotlight, courtesy the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai where Katrina reunited with Salman after a long gap of five years.

5. Deepika Padukone

The year 2017 was a blend of both good and bad fortune for Deepika Padukone. she made her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The movie fared well at the box office and the actor garnered praises from the audience and critics alike. She also took away hearts of her fans as she walked the red carpet of Canne 2017. The Piku actor also changed the industry norms as she left behind Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor to become the third highest paid actor of Bollywood. Apart from this, her frequent public appearances with rumoured beau Ranveer kept her in the radar of Indian audience. But the year turned ugly for the actor as her next film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati faced the ire of fringe groups.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan

More than anyone or anything, it was Kareena and Saif’s son, cuddle-bear Taimur Ali Khan who kept people intrigued to know more about the actor and her whereabouts. After giving birth to a baby boy, she returned to work and her next silver screen outing Veere Di Wedding kept her in the news.

7. Mamata Kulkarni

The Bollywood starlet began her career in acting more than two decades ago in Tirangaa (1992). Later she became the sultry siren of Bollywood and starred with Salman Khan in Karan Arjun and with Aamir Khan in Baazi. Even after grabbing headlines back in the 90s, Mamata remained nearly forgotten until her name popped up in a drug case. In 2017, the actor made news as she was said to have escaped to Dubai soon after her husband and alleged druglord Vicky Goswami was nabbed by the US’s Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) from Kenya in February this year. The duo was wanted by Thane police in an alleged Rs 2,000-crore international Ephedrine supply racket.

Film star Mamata Kulkarni. Express archive photo Film star Mamata Kulkarni. Express archive photo

8. Disha Patani

The 25-year-old Bollywood actor Disha Patani is now busy with her upcoming project ‘Baaghi 2’ which also stars her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. But what made her the eighth most searched celebrity on Yahoo India is her many red carpet appearances, sizzling hot dance videos and her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. Her Instagram posts and her photoshoots for various magazines kept the audiences hooked to this two movies old actor.

9. Kavya Madhavan

Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan came in the eye of controversy in 2017. The wife of popular actor Dileep was questioned as part of the investigation into the kidnapping and the alleged sexual assault of a popular female actor. Kavya’s name got dragged into the case after the prime suspect Pulsar Suni said that he received money from her. Dileep was arrested by police for allegedly hiring Suni to attack a female actor to serve his personal vendetta.

10. Esha Gupta

The Baadshaho actor was shamed on social media as she shared several racy pictures from a photoshoot. While there were many who appreciated the actress for her beauty and the aesthetics of the photos, there were a fairly large number of people who took to making some very rude comments and criticised Esha’s choice of uploading such photos, using abusive language and sexual innuendos.

