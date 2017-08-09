Arjun Kapoor is more than happy about Mubarakan’s success

Arjun Kapoor is happy about the success of his recent release Mubarakan directed by Anees Bazmi Arjun Kapoor is happy about the success of his recent release Mubarakan directed by Anees Bazmi

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen on screen in Mubarakan, says he is more than happy about the family entertainer’s success.

Directed by Anees Bazmi, Mubarakan has raked in Rs 46.04 crore since its release. The film also stars Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’cruz and Anil Kapoor. Though its collections dipped drastically on Monday, but that is simply what was expected on the first day of the week. It has earned Rs 2.4 crores on the second day of the week. The film opened on Friday with a lack luster collection of Rs 5.16 crore, and a star cast flaunting names like Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

“I am really happy. The whole idea of doing this film was to make a family entertainer and to know that so many people are going to watch it with their families, friends and relatives and actually going back again to watch it because it is making them smile and laugh… It just makes me happy,” Arjun said.

“Obviously you want your producers to make money, you want people to enjoy the film, you want your films to be appreciated and that pressure is always there, but the film you do after this one always gets as much more. You want to push the envelope, please more people and connect with more people that pressure is always there that the next film you do is different and connects with the masses. So that pressure is there,” the actor had said earlier.

