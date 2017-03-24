More challenging to work on ‘Padmavati’ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali: Deepika Padukone

“We hope we are able to deliver something different for the audience this time again with ‘Padmavati’,” says Deepika Padukone. “We hope we are able to deliver something different for the audience this time again with ‘Padmavati’,” says Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone says working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been a learning experience but collaborating with him for the third time on Padmavati was more challenging for her. The 31-year-old actress says the filmmaker extracts the best from her as an artist and she draws a lot from that creative experience.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings out the best in me as an actor. Working on ‘Padmavati’ with him brings out a creatively- enriching feeling in me… The way he pushes you, challenges you… That’s what drives me to do his films,” says Deepika. The actress, who was in the capital for an event, says she is curious to know whether they can bring something new despite the familiarity.

“It is difficult as an actor to work with someone you have worked for so long. It’s challenging for both the director and actor to bring something new to the table every time they come together. “Even when he worked with Ranveer (Singh) in ‘Ram Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, it was a similar feeling and these films are classic examples. We hope we are able to deliver something different for the audience this time again with ‘Padmavati’,” says Deepika.

When asked about the controversy around the shooting of Padmavati, Deepika declined to comment on the issue. The actor is yet to sign another film after xXx: The Return of Xander Cage but she has her hands full with offers in Bollywood.

