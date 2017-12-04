Monsoon Shootout trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer puts you in a dilemma to make the right choice, watch video

Priyanka Chopra launched the interactive trailer of Monsoon Wedding. Priyanka Chopra launched the interactive trailer of Monsoon Wedding.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Monsoon Shootout trailer is one of its kind. It engages the audience since the first few seconds and then asks you to take a decision for protagonist Vijay Varma, who plays the cop. However, the moment you chose one option, you are directed towards the second half of the trailer, hinting at what could happen in the story henceforth, leaving you thinking “what if I had chosen the other option”. The trailer makes you think what will be morally right but even intrigues you whether that would be justified according to the law, especially when you have someone as gruesome as Nawaz’s character who is a cold-blooded murderer.

While the makers have given us an extended trailer and two versions of the same plot, they have very carefully keep the story tightly knitted without revealing any details of the climax or how the plot goes about. Your inner self feels bad about both Vijay and Nawaz, depending on the situation you choose, and you will be eager to know what happens next. The glimpse of the film is intriguing, crisp and gives you chills as you have seen Nawaz in such a character before.

The trailer was launched by Priyanka Chopra on her Twitter account. She wrote, “Shoot or not to shoot? YOU get to decide what happens next in the trailer for #MonsoonShootout what a cool idea! So glad to see filmmakers innovate & push boundaries of the filmmaking process.”

Producer Guneet Monga said, “I reached out to Priyanka to express our desire to have her launch our trailer. She watched the trailer and loved the innovation. Being the first of its kind interactive trailer where the audience choose the ending. It is indeed very kind of her to instantly agree and extend her support. She has produced and supported several independent films. She’s a global icon and an amazingly talented actress who has a great sense of good content. It’s humbling to see someone like her to come forth in support of our film.”

Monsoon Shootout premiered at Cannes Film Festival and won Best Thriller at several festivals internationally. The film stars Vijay Varma in the role of a rookie cop on the job who is torn between making a tough choice against a criminal suspect on the run. The film releases on December 15.

