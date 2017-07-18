Mom-to-be Esha Deol is ‘making lovely memories’ with husband Bharat Takhtani, see photos

Esha Deol shared her pregnancy photoshoot pictures on her Instagram account. Esha Deol shared her pregnancy photoshoot pictures on her Instagram account.

With her pregnancy glow on and growing baby bump, mommy-to-be Esha Deol posed with hubby Bharat Takhtani in the picturesque locales of Greece. The photoshoot pictures will tug at your heartstrings as the couple look adorable together.

Esha recently flew to Greece for her babymoon where she did a photoshoot to make memories of her special days. Not only this, she didn’t shy from sharing her happy moments with her fans as she posted the pictures on her Instagram account. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “This shall remain special for us !!! Maternity shoot with my hubby @bharattakhtani3 at Santorini Greece. Making lovely memories together 🇬🇷❤🤗”

In other pictures that have found their way on to the internet, soon-to-be parents Bharat and Esha looked gorgeous in each other’s company. The Dhoom actress who recently debuted on the photo sharing app has been giving a sneak peek into her candid moments as she is preparing to welcome her bundle of joy soon. Earlier, we saw her shopping for the nursery of her first baby. She revealed the theme of the nursery of her child as she captioned one of the photos, “Planning a vintage white look with lace and creating some sheer magic.”

Esha’s mother and veteran actress Hema Malini announced the pregnancy of her elder daughter to the world and was ecstatic to be a grandmother for the second time. She tweeted, “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol and Bharat are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes.”

See other photos of Esha Deol.

However, Esha is keeping herself busy while she waits to embrace motherhood. From cooking to going out shopping, the actress is on her toes. ““Happy rainy Sunday. Cooked sindhi curry. My mother in law’s special recipe. Friends family and hubby indulged in binge eating. Me and my satisfied tummy 😅😊😄 @bharattakhtani3,” read the caption of one of Esha’s pictures on Instagram.

