Mommy Kajol, maasi Tanisha Mukherjee have adorable messages for Nysa on her 14th birthday, see pics

Kajol is the perfect mommy to her little son Yug and daughter Nysa. The leading Hindi film actress took a break from her career when it was at a high point to be with her two children and give them her complete attention. She is the mother who made sure to bring them up in her own ways and has earlier said that he was a strict parent while her children were growing up. But the tables have turned for Kajol as her daughter is growing up into a fine young lady and is not afraid to offer her mother some good advice. She is the one who convinced mom Kajol to join social media. Not only this Nysa keeps pushing Kajol to put interesting stuff on her Instagram accounts.

On Thursday, it was Nysa’s 14th birthday and Kajol wished her baby girl on her Instagram account. Sharing an old picture of Nysa, Kajol wrote, “It’s always been ur smile 😙Happy birthday to my darling girl. Love you to the moon and back.” Not only Kajol, but her sister Tanisha Mukherjee had an adorable message for her niece too. Tanisha shared a picture of her with Nysa and wrote, “Oh my god my baby U r so grown up now! Happiest birthday miss nyskins @nysaadevgan ! Don’t kill me for posting a baby pic. I promise this will be the absolute last year I do this. Love you! I remember this moment so well when it was just u n me in goa❤ pls don’t grow out of your Tichi Masi cos she’s gonna really miss you! #bestniece #amazingsoul #love #myfirstbaby #naughty #masti.”

See what Kajol and Tanisha Mukherjee wrote for Nysa on her 14th birthday

Though Ajay didn’t post a message for Nysa but we already know how much Ajay adores his daughter. When Nysa made her red carpet debut with daddy Ajay, he shared the picture and wrote along with it, “Empowering the girl child. Walking the red carpet with my power besides me. She’s my true strength #MyGirlMyStrength.” The Shivaay actor has been sharing various pictures with son Yug and daughter Nysa on his Instagram.

See Ajay Devgn’s pictures with daughter Nysa

And we adore the lovely pictures of Devgn family on the social media platform giving an insight into their life which has otherwise been kept intensely private over the years.

