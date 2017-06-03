MOM trailer: Sridevi film is deliciously suspenseful with a creepy Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Watch video

Probably, Mom trailer is one of the best you have watched this year. Probably, Mom trailer is one of the best you have watched this year.

Mom full trailer is out and it’s creepy, grim and deliciously suspenseful. It keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout its end. There is a foreboding sense of gloom, guilt and a dilemma to choose between two ‘wrong’ things. Sridevi asks, “Which one will you choose: the wrong or more wrong?” The question filled with uncertainty and dread sets out the tone of the trailer. As the trailer unfolds on screen, we see flashbacks of Sridevi and her family. Sridevi’s relationship with her teenage daughter Arya seems fragile and the actor tries to smoothen it with her little efforts. However, an unfortunate incident separates Sridevi and Arya to the point of no return. Is Arya gone missing? Is she dead?

The mystery surrounding Arya’s sudden disappearance is grappling as you see Sridevi fighting invisible ghosts of her own mind. We see the actor visiting her past and fishing for a way to rectify her relationship with the daughter. How can she set things right? What’s it that the actor is seeking? That’s when Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna’s characters come into play.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reminds you of all those marginal people who may have crossed your paths but you don’t remember them until you seek their assistance. The actor is wonderfully creepy and has the best lines in the trailer. Nawaz functions in his own shady way and has got some surprising (yet chilling) tricks up his sleeves to unravel the mystery. Akshaye plays a more sophisticated character but not without any layers. Sridevi brings the right amount of vulnerability and dilemma in her act and leaves you asking for more. Probably, Mom trailer is one of the best you have watched this year. Waiting for the movie won’t be a problem.

The movie hits the theatres on July 7.

