MOM trailer 2: Sridevi is out for revenge but our eyes are on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, watch video

MOM trailer 2: The power packed performances of Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making the film an interesting watch. MOM trailer 2: The power packed performances of Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making the film an interesting watch.

The second trailer of Sridevi’s MOM have the words “Nobody knows what a mother is feeling” flashing throughout the one-minute long video and with Sridevi’s intense look, one gets a glimpse of her daredevil act to fight for her teenage daughter, Arya. Though just like the first trailer, we cannot make out what tragedy has hit this mom of Boney Kapoor’s film. Is it the death of her daughter? Is it about her being molested or has she gone missing?

The dialogue exchange between a determined Sridevi and a creepy Nawazuddin Siddiqui with an impressive background score makes the trailer an interesting watch. Akshaye Khanna too makes a small appearance but it is Nawazuddin who seems to be having various shades to his character. Now we are confused as it is known that Nawaz has a special appearance in the film but he is shining all over the trailers of the movie.

But the point to be noted is, the fight is for a daughter who refuses to call Sridevi ‘mom’ and instead calls her ‘Ma’am’. But being a typical Mom, Sridevi too is unaffected with this indifferent behaviour of her daughter and is ready to take everyone down who comes in the way of her child’s and her family’s happiness. The suspense drama, MOM directed by Ravi Udyawar will be releasing in the theatres on July 7 and the trailers of the movie have made it evident that Sridevi has an interesting story to offer to the movie goers.

