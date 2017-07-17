Mom-to-be Celina Jaitly shares an emotional message for her late father. See photos

The latest post of Celina Jaitly is an emotional one yet again. It’s been 16 days since her father’s death and the actor shared her feeling, along with her recent selfie. The latest post of Celina Jaitly is an emotional one yet again. It’s been 16 days since her father’s death and the actor shared her feeling, along with her recent selfie.

Celina Jaitly’s father V K Jaitly passed away recently. The actor, who is also soon to give birth to twins, has been sharing her grief on her social media account. The latest post of Celina is an emotional one yet again. It’s been 16 days since her father’s death and the actor shared her feeling, along with her recent selfie. Celina was in Dubai where she was vacationing with her husband and first born twins, when she got the news of her father’s demise.

Her father passed away on July 2 after a prolonged illness. However, not much has been revealed about his health. Celina earlier told in an interview that she was shocked when she heard about her father’s sudden demise. The actor already a mother of two kids – Winston and Viraaj, and is pregnant yet again with twins and is due this October.

Celina Jaitly shared a selfie of hers, and wrote along, “On one hand my dad’s soul left us on the other hand..soul & spirit are stretched along with the body making pregnancy a time of transition, growth and profound beginnings… #missingyou #dad .. it’s been 16 days since you left us… still can’t believe you are gone but I will be strong… just like you made me … #loveyoudad #loveyou #missingdaddy #parenting #dad #father #pregnancy #preggerlife #celina #celinasworld #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #myworld #thankful #celina #life #lifequotes #bollywood #pregnantlife #gratitude.” Celina’s baby bump is also visible in the image.

Earlier too Celina shared a post of her father, with an old image, and wrote,” #MissYou Papa… it’s been #10 days since you left us, nothing can fill the void.. you always looked at me like you are doing in this picture when I was 5 days old taken outside the #armyhospital where I was born..Hope you are fine, hope you are free of pain, hope you still remember us, hope you are free in soldiers heaven where you always wanted to be when you crossed over.. #dad #myworld #missingyou #missyoudad #missyoudaddy #restinpeace #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #bollywood #love #crossingover #militaryfamily #indianarmy #indianarmedforces.”

See the latest posts of Mom-to-be Celina Jaitly here:

Celina Jaitly has been in news for a while now. She was also seen posing in a bikini, showing off her baby bump, in a beautiful beach photo sometime back.

Celina was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Thank You, which although was not reviewed well, but had earned fair money. She had also appeared in a Kannada film Shrimathi in 2011.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd