MOM teaser: Sridevi leads the film but it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who raises our curiosity. Watch video

Sridevi’s MOM is way different to English Vinglish. Sridevi’s MOM is way different to English Vinglish.

MOM motion poster had a monologue of Nawazuddin Siddiqui telling us how a mother’s love is selfless and doesn’t change with time. If that had left you intrigued, then you must watch the film’s teaser, which we can bet will leave your curiosity soaring, seeking answers to so many questions. Sridevi is in search for something that lands her in danger. But what is it? Is she searching for her lost daughter? A particular scene and feel of the teaser also reminds us of Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan. However, the motive of search in both the films is different.

While you keep guessing the reason behind the thrilling story of Sridevi, it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who might be missed. Why? Because of the actor’s brilliant disguise. Nawaz is known for getting into the skin of his characters. This time, he has got into the look of his part way too deeply. Using prosthetics, the actor is playing an old-age man in the film, who is running away from something. Now, he could be running away from Sridevi or running away from being caught.

Watch MOM teaser here:

In the one minute teaser, you also catch a glimpse of Akshaye Khanna. The actor made a comeback while playing a negative character in 2016 film Dishoom after a hiatus of four years. In MOM, Akshaye too seems to be discovering his own journey. So, are these characters related to each other? The video ends with a monologue of Sridevi where she asks the audience a question – “What will you chose between wrong and very wrong?”

Also read | MOM motion poster: Sridevi plays a mother but this is nothing like English Vinglish, watch video

MOM has been produced by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The poster of MOM bore stark resemblance with that of Raveena Tandon’s Maatr. The two had quite a similar treatment. However, Raveena made it clear that both the films deal with different issues.

MOM will hit the screens on July 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd