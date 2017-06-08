Sridevi reveals of bullying Boney Kapoor during MOM shooting and how her daughters were her fashion icons. Watch video

Sridevi shares a moment from her MOM shoot schedule. Sridevi shares a moment from her MOM shoot schedule.

Sridevi’s MOM is heading towards its release but before the actor starts its promotional tour, she went live through the Facebook handle of Zee Studios, the banner which is producing the film. Provided this was the first Facebook interaction for Sridevi, the actor looked pretty nervous hence the conversation was also kept short and precise. During the chat, the actor revealed something unusual and surprising.

When a fan asked her about a funny incident that took place on the sets of MOM, Sridevi revealed that she had avoided talking to her husband Boney Kapoor during the shooting of the film. She said, “During the shooting, I stopped talking to Boney ji. I used to bully Boney ji, I would wish him good morning and goodnight and that’s the only conversation I had with him because I wanted to be in my character and to be in my character shoes.”

“I hope it has helped,” she says while giggling. During the chat, she also spoke about being a mother and the responsibility that comes with motherhood. The actor advised the younger parents to devote and dedicate themselves to their children and keep them as their priority. “Give your children all the time and energy, they need to be your number one priority,” said the English Vinglish actor. On the other hand, Sridevi advised the new generation to keep themselves away from any kind of addiction as they are the future of the country, “Listen to your parents, respect them, they are well wishers. don’t do drugs, don’t smoke, you are future, take responsibility. So, please take care.”

When asked about her best friends, she recalls, “My best friends are my children. We can have fun wherever we are together. They are my fashion icon.” She also reveals how her family works as a perfect stress buster for her. One of her fans asked what she would have been if not an actor and Sridevi equipped, “My father was a lawyer, I was fascinated to become a lawyer too.”

Sridevi’s upcoming film MOM also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pakistani actor Sajal Ali and Akshaye Khanna. Zee Studios shared a snippet about the film in which they wrote, “Devki is a loving wife, and a mother of two beautiful daughters, she seemingly has a perfect happy family. Yet, somehow the true happiness of being a mother eludes her. Arya, a sensitive girl cannot accept Devki and her love wholeheartedly. Arya believes, a daughter comes into a mother’s life, but a mother does not enter the life of a daughter. Devki patiently waits for Arya’s love and acceptance as she believes only a mother can truly understand the silence of her child.

An unfortunate incident further distances Arya and Devki, to a point of no return. In such a situation a mother has to make a choice not between what is wrong or right but between what is wrong and very wrong.

What will Devki do in such a situation? Will she fight for her daughters love knowing the consequences she may have to face? What will a woman do when she is challenged? #MOMTheFilm in cinemas 7th July.”

