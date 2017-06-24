MOM song Kooke Kawn: Does Sridevi’s vengeance begin from this particular song? Watch video

MOM song “Kooke Kawn” composed by A.R. Rahman makes for a nice addition to the party playlist of the year. MOM song “Kooke Kawn” composed by A.R. Rahman makes for a nice addition to the party playlist of the year.

Until now we only saw Sridevi seeking revenge from the wrong doers in the two trailers of her upcoming release, MOM. While it made for a spine-chilling watch, there was one question which remained unanswered – What is Sridevi fighting for? Has her daughter been killed or has she been kidnapped? Or has something even more terrible happened to her? The questions kept recurring in our minds until we saw the first song of the film titled, “Kooke Kawn”. The makers of the thriller released the first video song of the movie which helps us connect the several threads of the trailer. MOM directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar will be releasing in theatres on July 7.

In the one and a half minute long video song, we see Sridevi’s onscreen daughter, Arya played by Pakistani actor, Sajal Ali in a discotheque enjoying with her friends and dancing away the worries of her life. But as the video plays, we once again see Sridevi on a lookout for her step-daughter who refuses to address her as a mother and rather calls her ‘Ma’am’. It appears that it is only after this party that the tragedy strikes the family and forces Sridevi to take up a deadly avatar to safeguard her daughter from the vices of the society. It might not take you long to recognise Sukhwinder Singh’s voice in the song, the moment you hit the play button. Penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by the Academy Award-winning music director, A.R. Rahman, the song makes for a nice addition to the party playlist of the year.

Sridevi, at an event recently expressed the happiness of working with her dream music composer A.R. Rahman. “When Ravi and I started working on the project, we felt it’d be nice to have Rahman on board. We were blessed to work with him because it has been a long-time dream. I’d forever be grateful to him for being part of this film,” Sridevi told reporters. Talking about the film Rahman said the story of MOM is “universal” and that’s what makes it “unique”. “It’s about a familial relationship. Irrespective of which part of the world you live, family is special and we’d do anything to protect our loved ones,” he said.

