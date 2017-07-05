MOM screening: Rekha supports Sridevi, and we are too happy to see the two divas in one frame. See photos

Sridevi with Rekha and Manish Malhotra at MOM screening. Sridevi with Rekha and Manish Malhotra at MOM screening.

It is very rare when you see two big stars and stellar performers coming out in support for each other for their films. This is exactly what happened at the screening of Sridevi’s movie MOM, where diva Rekha turned up to spent some amazing time with Sridevi, who completed her 50 years in films recently. The screening, which was hosted by Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, saw their daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in attendance too.

With every appearance, one can say these actors are proving that age is just a number, and they still can make the present lot of leading ladies run for their money. Apart from Sridevi’ entire family and Rekha, it was Sara Ali Khan and Ishaan Khattar who grabbed the limelight. Well, it seems the next generation of Bollywood is already in the game as these young guns know how to stay in news.

Among the MOM star cast, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a grey character in the film, was seen attending the screening too, but Akshaye Khanna gave it a miss. Apart from them, the film also stars Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Check pictures from MOM screening:

During the press conference of MOM in Delhi, Sridevi said, “Being a mother helped me a lot to get into the character. But I kept myself in a shell in order to stay in the character. I don’t know if it was a conscious or subconscious decision but I never thought about my children or family while shooting. I did not communicate with them at all. The only communication I had was with my team members.”

The film, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, will release on July 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd