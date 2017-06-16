MOM O Sona Tere Liye song: Sridevi, AR Rahman number is like soothing balm for a hurt soul. See video

The song O Sona Tere Liye is sung by AR Rahman. The song O Sona Tere Liye is sung by AR Rahman.

MOM starring Sridevi, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Adnan Siddiqui is a tale of a stepmother and her relationship with her daughter. Just when things get stable at home, Sajal Ali, who plays the role of a daughter, experiences something that is life changing and how her family tries to move on after this incident is the story. This much was clear from the trailer. The first song of this Sridevi-starrer was released today, titled “O Sona Tere Liye”, and it features this same family getting away from the past with a holiday.

Sajal Ali’s rediscovery of who she was before the incident is beautifully picturised and AR Rahman’s voice makes this number more like balm on a wound. AR Rahman took to his official Twitter page to say that the song was conceived, composed and sung just last week. He wrote, “‘O Sona Tere Liye’ from the MOM soundtrack, releasing today was conceived, composed, written and sung last week… hope you like it 😊 #Momthemovie.”

The highlight of this song, however, is not Sridevi herself but Sajal. The play of expressions, the range of emotions that she has managed to express with just this one song are extraordinary. Sridevi, on the other hand, plays the role of a supportive and patient mother beautifully.

This is Sridevi’s 300th movie, and as a gift of sorts from husband Boney Kapoor, it will also release on July 7, the same day as her first film. She was last seen in the Tamil film Puli and played the role of an antagonist.

