MOM new posters: Sridevi faces a choice between Love, Trust and Suspect. Don’t miss Nawazuddin Siddiqui. See photos

Three new posters of Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer MOM were released. Three new posters of Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer MOM were released.

MOM is Sridevi’s upcoming film, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali – the Pakistani actor. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and is being produced by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, and three other producers. This film also marks the ‘Hawa Hawai’ actor’s 50 years in the entertainment industry. This would also be Sridevi’s 300th film.

This film is reportedly about a relationship between a step-mother and her daughter, and from the recently released posters, it can be guessed how good Akshaye Khanna is going to be in the role of an antagonist. Nawazuddin Siddiqui could be the husband, and Sajal Ali could be the daughter. From the first poster, teaser, the first look – all of it has featured the actors portraying an intense look or a sober one. The new posters are no different. Everyone seems to be weary of what is about to come.

Fans of Sridevi are anticipating the release of this film to see what all this tension and restrained control is all about. It looks like the film might drive audiences to the theatre on this ‘intrigue’ factor alone.

Also read | Akshaye Khanna: MOM is a milestone in my career as I am working with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

It is set to hit the silver screen on July 7, the same date that Sridevi debuted in the industry with her first release in 1967. AR Rahman, a huge fan of Sridevi is the music composer of this film. After the unsuccessful Kollywood film Puli, which resulted in Sridevi being trolled for her role, the actor will be seen in MOM. Reports that the actor turned down the role of Sivagami in Baahubali series for Puli had also surfaced recently.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd